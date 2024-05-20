What’s Driving You Crazy? – More ramp closures coming to the I-15 Tropicana project

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Heads-up on closures coming to the I-15/Trop project.

Not this weekend, because that would be bad for Memorial Day traffic.

But the day after the holiday (next Tuesday the 28th) the Nevada Dept of Transportation will be shutting down the ramp from southbound I-15 to go east on the 215 southern beltway. The closure is scheduled to last into the following weekend (June 1st and 2nd).

NDOT has a lot more closures scheduled in the weeks to follow, so, if you haven’t already done so, consider downloading the I-15/Trop app to stay updated.

To visit the NDOT website and learn more about the I-15/Trop app, click – – – > HERE.

