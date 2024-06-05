What’s Driving You Crazy? – Delays on I-15 in northwest Arizona

LITTLEFIELD, AZ ( KLAS ) – Good news and bad news about the short stretch of I-15 in far northwest Arizona as you’re heading to or from Utah.

The Arizona Dept of Transportation put out this video last month saying the bridge they’d been working on over the Virgin River for more than three years was all good to go. That’s the good news.

Now the bad news: the ADOT folks just sent an email saying “wait a minute.”

From 6am to 6pm Tuesday and today, traffic in both directions on the bridge is down to one lane to put on a top layer of pavement at the beginning and end of the bridge. The speed limit will be 45 miles per hour during the work.

In addition to the delays from *that work, ADOT says there will more delays because of additional spot pavement repairs tomorrow and Friday on other parts of I-15 near the bridge. They didn’t give specific hours.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, photos and video help tell your story, but not taken while you’re driving!

Send it all to : traffic8@8newsnow.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.