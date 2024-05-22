What’s Driving You Crazy? – Another viewer weighs in on that southwest valley concrete barrier designed to stop left turns from Highway 160

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another viewer weighs in on the earlier email about left turns around a barrier meant to stop them.

After Alan sent video of eastbound drivers on State Route 160 swerving around a barrier as a shortcut to State Highway 159, the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Justin Hopkins wrote in:

“It’s disappointing that drivers would choose to make a dangerous, illegal turn just to save a few seconds.”

Now we hear from viewer Carol:

“If they don’t want people making that left turn on Highway 160 as a shortcut to Highway 159, maybe they should look at reprogramming the light at 160 & 159.”

Thanks for writing in, Carol.

I’ll check with the signal timing folks at the Regional Transportation Commission, but even if those turns around the barrier aren’t technically illegal, they sure seem dangerous.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, photos and video help tell your story, but not taken while you’re driving!



We’re: traffic8@8newsnow.com.

