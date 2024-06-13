Driving around East Texas? Watch out for potholes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Weeks of rain, flooding, and downed trees have taken their toll on East Texas roads.

The Longview Chamber of Commerce hosted their state of the economy on Wednesday. The main topic of discussion was that business in Gregg County is booming.

“It has just been pretty much nonstop as far as clean-up, repairs and responding to those issues,” Jeff Williford, TxDOT Tyler Division public information officer said.

As the water starts to recede and dry weather is finally here road damage, like potholes, is showing up.

“It’s the amount of moisture that we are getting, the amount of water that does seep into the ground or the base underneath the roadway, it gets so soft that it can cause damage to the asphalt,” Williford said.

TxDOT spent the spring and summer working to protect the roads from water damage, but sometimes it’s just too much to handle.

“We’ll do seal coat, which kind of replenishes that oil that’s in the asphalt, that helps with kind of trying to prevent potholes,” Williford said.

The assessment of damage from the storms is not over. Several East Texas streets have now been covered by water for days, with no sign of receding.

Sabine River flooding still impacting areas in East Texas

“Just goes to show you how long the water can stay on roadways and how much damage it can do and how much time it can take, we had an unbelievable amount of rain and moisture,” Williford said.

Only drier days ahead will reveal the extent of the damage to our roads. For now, pay attention while you drive.

The best way to see repairs get done is to report any potholes or damage you see to the county, city, or TxDOT, depending on which agency oversees that road.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.