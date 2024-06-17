Driving on I-5? Expect 40-minute delays in Sacramento area due to ‘major’ construction

Drivers can expect traffic delays on Interstate 5 this week due to “major highway construction,” according to Caltrans

On Friday, crews will start by placing protective concrete barriers on a section of the interstate just north of downtown Sacramento, according to a Thursday news release from the California Department of Transportation.

They’ll then remove the deteriorated roadway and replace it with asphalt and concrete, the release said, as well as replace guardrails and restripe the roadway.

The roadwork will affect a section of I-5 stretching from 0.2 miles south of the American River Bridge to Arena Boulevard in Natomas, Caltrans said.

Speed limits in the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph, Caltrans said, adding that the California Highway Patrol will ticket any speeding motorists.

Which Interstate 5 lanes, exits will be closed in Sacramento?

A number of lanes and exits on I-5 will be closed due to construction, including connector ramps to Interstate 80, the release said.

According to Caltrans, the following closures will take place from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24:

Richards Boulevard on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5

Northbound I-5 at Garden Highway will be reduced to two lanes

Southbound I-5 at the I-80 interchange will be reduced to two lanes

Detour during Interstate 5 construction.

What detour can I take to avoid construction?

Traffic is expected to be heavy during the roadwork, so motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

“Motorists and airport employees scheduled for flights out of Sacramento International Airport should leave at least 40 minutes earlier than the recommended time to be on time for flights and work shifts,” Caltrans said.

Drivers can take Richards Boulevard as a detour.

Caltrans recommends continuing westbound on Richards Boulevard and taking southbound I-5.

You should keep right and take the J Street off-ramp — Exit 519B) — then stay left and continue to Fifth Street.

Make a left at the signal onto I Street, staying in the far-right lane, and take the north I-5 on-ramp to Redding, Caltrans said.

Interstate 5 construction that will take place Friday through Monday.

How long will I-5 roadwork last?

The project is expected to be completed by October, Caltrans said.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.