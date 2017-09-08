Driving the New 2016 Honda Pilot Elite Is Like Living in the Future

From Woman's Day

Quick Review of the 2016 Honda Pilot Elite

Ease of parking: With the rear-view camera, parallel parking is super easy. Finding a parking space in the city, on the other hand, is a bit of a problem.

Who should be behind the wheel: Professional tailgaters will love the sunken trunk which perfectly fits a large cooler. Moms will love the fact that they can cart the kids and all their friends around in something cooler and zippier than a minivan.

Gas sipper or guzzler: For a big car, the gas consumption was surprisingly minimal. The engine automatically switches off when you come to a complete stop, which was initially disconcerting, but give a light tap on the accelerator and you're quickly back up and running.

Space for: 4 adults and 3 kids with a small amount of trunk space, or 4 adults and a lot of IKEA boxes.

Dashboard intimidation factor: There are lots of nifty tricks in this car. Once you figure out all the different switches, there's lots of fun to be had-in particular, with the 10 second cruise control with steering (the car literally keeps you between the lines so you can take both hands off the wheel to open your water bottle). We also loved the 2 separately operated sun roofs, the 5 USB ports (so everyone can charge up at once), the DVD player with 2 sets of wireless headphones and the front seat cooling systems. The high beams that sense another car coming and dim up or down automatically literally blew my mind. Finally, there's also a dedicated rear-seat mirror so you can tell your kids to stop yelling or you'll turn the car around without having to actually turn around yourself.

On the negative side, the voice-controlled computer system didn't understand my diluted British accent, and we decided not to trust the GPS after it got us lost in Brooklyn within the first 5 minutes.

Will make you feel: Like a Jetson-the only thing this car doesn't do is fly…yet.

Getting to know the Honda Pilot was a bit like picking up an iPhone for the first time and finding myself both confused and in awe of the touch screen and the fact that it can do so many things and wait a minute, there's no key to this thing? This car is a tech-lover's dream. But take a little time to get to know it (it won't take you long) and you'll be confidently (and somewhat smugly) flicking switches and buttons without even taking your eyes off the road.

We first took an adventure to Philly in its slightly older and less sophisticated sister (the 2015 HONDA pilot). We packed 4 adults and 2 young kids in the back and there was barely enough room for our day bags, let alone foot space. The suspension in the back was a major complaint for my 64 year-old father and whilst the drive was comfortable from the drivers seat, we knew there was room for improvement.

And improve they did.

With a lighter passenger load, we headed up to Lake George, NY with the rear row of seats laid down in order to fit food and "necessary" children's items. I was anxious to be driving such a big car through New York City, but I felt like the car was there to guide me every step of the way. I appreciated the little warnings it gave me when another car or a walking-while-reading-their-phone-pedestrian was in my blind-spot, and the adaptive cruise control that could be set to maintain anywhere from a 1 to 4 car distance from the car ahead. It was a hot July weekend, and we more than appreciated the seat cooling system that saved us from that awful feeling of peeling yourself off of hot leather seats at the rest stop.

Our toddler in the back loved the fact that he could watch The Jungle Book on repeat whilst in the "big" car and we loved the fact that we didn't have to sing "The Wheels on the Bus" for 4 hours straight. In the 2015 model we couldn't figure out how to make the DVD play in just the back speakers but in the 2016 model we were able to stream Pandora up front whilst he giggled at the King of the Swingers through wireless headphones in the back.

We hit very little traffic and made it to our rental house in record speed. There was a long weekend of family, great friends, campfires, canoeing and mosquito-fighting. On the return trip we added an extra two passengers and managed to pack all our gear in between seats without causing too much discomfort. The 2016 Elite felt much more spacious than the 2015, and simultaneously felt less like a truck and more like a car. The two captains chairs in the second row with built-in window shades made it the ideal place to drift off to sleep as my husband took the wheel for the ride home.

You Might Also Like