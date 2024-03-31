Drivers get stuck in heavy snow in Big Bear
Video from Big Bear showed just some of the many drivers who got stuck in the heavy snow coating the mountains on Saturday.
Video from Big Bear showed just some of the many drivers who got stuck in the heavy snow coating the mountains on Saturday.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
'Stays in place all day long': Save on a makeup must-have that 28,000 reviewers love.
GM Design Heritage Archive shares never-before-seen concept sketches of the Pontiac Aztek with The Autopian, offering a glimpse of what could have been.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
We talk with Alfonso Albaisa at the New York International Auto Show about Nissan design. More variety, as well as "charming" cars are on the docket.
After publicly chronicling her own challenges with traditional diets for decades, the cultural icon is now celebrating the emergence of breakthrough drugs like Ozempic.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrates 100-kW wireless charging with a 'polyphase' coil system, unlocking a potential 350 miles per hour of charging.
'Incredibly powerful ... and it weighs less than my chihuahuas!' wrote one of over 71,000 impressed shoppers.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Though not the biggest New York International Auto Show, there were still some exciting reveals and even a surprise or two. We pick the best of show.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
I use it to clear my floors, countertops, stove and tight spaces in my kitchen where crumbs accumulate.
This week's podcast highlights include news from the New York Auto Show, including a potential Nissan Xterra revival and thoughts on the Genesis Magma line
Welcome to Startups WeeklySign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. There's not that much news from me this week, but I've been doing a ton of prep for TechCrunch Early Stage taking place in Boston on April 25. Stability AI bids adieu to its founder and chief executive, Emad Mostaque, who's decided to chase the decentralized AI dream, leaving the unicorn startup without a permanent CEO.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
The stories you need to start your day: Baltimore bridge labeled "fracture critical," Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.