Drivers react to upcoming cashless tolling in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In less than a week, cashless tolling will be the new way of the road in Kansas. Starting Monday, you will no longer stop on the turnpike to pay tolls. Instead, whether you have a K-Tag or not, it will be a cashless system.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority will be transitioning to electronic license plate scanners. Instead of stopping to pay cash for tolls, you’ll be sent a bill directly to your address. While this won’t heavily affect people who already have a K-Tag, the change makes trips on the turnpike quicker for those who don’t have one.

Cashless tolling is something Kansas driver Juan Lopez says needed to be done.

“I think it’s going to be really convenient for everyone, so you know, we don’t have to stop all the time,” Lopez said. “And there’s so much traffic that builds up over time. It usually takes like seven minutes to get out of there, so with cashless tolling, just roll right past.”

Kansas driver Marianne Cunniff, however, says going cashless isn’t the best move.

“They’re going to eliminate a lot of jobs for Kansas,” Cunniff said. “Kids, and mothers and the elderly. I notice a lot of older people do it, or were doing it, and I just think it’s going to eliminate some jobs and that’s my biggest concern.”

And it’s not just people who live in Kansas that have concerns with cashless tolling coming to the sunflower state.

“If you start looking at all the figures with the cashless, not only did they lay the people off, but there’s millions of dollars that have not been collected and I doubt if they’re going to be able to get much of that back,” Pat Clemens, a driver from Pennsylvania, said.

According to a government audit, the Pennsylvania turnpike lost more than $150 million in uncollected tolls back in 2021.

“All I know is, hire the people back, pay the money and that way, you know at least you’ll be able to balance the books,” Clemens said.

The KTA says toll workers will no longer be required, but these workers will be able to transition to different jobs within the Kansas Turnpike.

