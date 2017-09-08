Drivers face a traffic nightmare as they flee before Hurricane Irma

As the Category 4 Hurricane Irma blasts towards Florida, people continue to evacuate by the thousands — rendering highways and gas stations a nightmare.
At a news conference on Thursday, Governor Rick Scott urged those in evacuation zones to get out well before the storm starts.
And for the past few days, evacuees have been sharing images of gas stations strapped for fuel and backups all the way to Atlanta as they heed advice and make their way north — many of them seemingly at a snail's pace.
#Evacuations headed out on 91 around #PortSaintLucie bumper to bumper. #drivesafe #HurricaneIrma #patience pic.twitter.com/M7k2P6NuSB
— Tammy Motola 🍋❤️🍋 (@tmotola) September 7, 2017
Traffic near the GA/FL line on I-75. @spann #irma #florida pic.twitter.com/pGgxG1EuM6
— Kerstin Liberty (@kerstintacious) September 7, 2017
I-95 traffic. Evacuation for Hurricane Irma #IrmaHurricane2017. Stay safe FL. pic.twitter.com/CvLOxEDb3h
— Gaurav Darekar (@gaurav_darekar) September 8, 2017
Travel plaza warning drivers to only fuel up their vehicles, no gas cans. #HurricaneIrma #Traffic #Evacuation pic.twitter.com/a8XH9iTYFC
— Kara Duffy (@KaraDuffyCBS12) September 8, 2017
These 6am traffic maps out of Florida tell quite a tale.
Be safe. Get out. #Irma #HurricaneIrma #evacuation pic.twitter.com/gtdNtdQCr3
— Rick Canton (@TheRickCanton) September 8, 2017
It’s 2:40am on Friday morning and this is the traffic leaving Miami. Glad some people are heeding evac orders #irma #evacuation #Hurricane pic.twitter.com/CSUZhp9QDv
— Nick Adams (@NickAdms) September 8, 2017
Stuck in #evacuation traffic and no gas to be found. #irma #hurricaneirma @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/UE4kc7h2Hc
— Dr. Beth (@mbbrad4d) September 8, 2017
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) projects that Irma will reach the Florida coast on Saturday.
