Drivers face a traffic nightmare as they flee before Hurricane Irma

As the Category 4 Hurricane Irma blasts towards Florida, people continue to evacuate by the thousands — rendering highways and gas stations a nightmare.

At a news conference on Thursday, Governor Rick Scott urged those in evacuation zones to get out well before the storm starts.

And for the past few days, evacuees have been sharing images of gas stations strapped for fuel and backups all the way to Atlanta as they heed advice and make their way north — many of them seemingly at a snail's pace.

I-95 traffic. Evacuation for Hurricane Irma #IrmaHurricane2017. Stay safe FL. pic.twitter.com/CvLOxEDb3h — Gaurav Darekar (@gaurav_darekar) September 8, 2017

These 6am traffic maps out of Florida tell quite a tale.



Be safe. Get out. #Irma #HurricaneIrma #evacuation pic.twitter.com/gtdNtdQCr3



— Rick Canton (@TheRickCanton) September 8, 2017

It’s 2:40am on Friday morning and this is the traffic leaving Miami. Glad some people are heeding evac orders #irma #evacuation #Hurricane pic.twitter.com/CSUZhp9QDv — Nick Adams (@NickAdms) September 8, 2017

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) projects that Irma will reach the Florida coast on Saturday.