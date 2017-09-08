    Drivers face a traffic nightmare as they flee before Hurricane Irma

    Chloe Bryan
    View photos
    View photos
    Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fvideo uploaders%2fdistribution thumb%2fimage%2f81571%2f423be0d3 1c7e 4460 b77e 53bf38382c0d

    As the Category 4 Hurricane Irma blasts towards Florida, people continue to evacuate by the thousands — rendering highways and gas stations a nightmare.

    At a news conference on Thursday, Governor Rick Scott urged those in evacuation zones to get out well before the storm starts.

    SEE ALSO: Hurricane hunters see 'stadium effect' inside Irma's eye

    And for the past few days, evacuees have been sharing images of gas stations strapped for fuel and backups all the way to Atlanta as they heed advice and make their way north — many of them seemingly at a snail's pace.

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) projects that Irma will reach the Florida coast on Saturday.

    WATCH: How to prepare for natural disasters

    View photos
    Https%3a%2f%2fvdist.aws.mashable.com%2fcms%2f2017%2f9%2f876f8d11 adbc d2b2%2fthumb%2f00001