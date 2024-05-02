Drivers should ‘expect major delays’ during lane closure on Interstate 10, MDOT says

Thursday has again begun slow to a crawl on Interstate 10 near the Menge Avenue exit because construction crews have closed one lane to work on the overhead bridge, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said.

The agency said just after 8:30 a.m. that drivers traveling eastbound should “expect major delays.”

Construction for a new Buc-ee’s Travel Center and highway interchange at the exit has plagued the interstate with backups for months.

MDOT said Thursday those delays would continue while crews close the eastbound left lane from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to work on a new overhead bridge deck.

Traffic backed up on Thursday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Harrison County while crews closed one lane to work on a new overhead bridge deck.

Congestion could last over five hours, MDOT said.

Traffic may persist through the end of the week. MDOT plans to closed the westbound right lane from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday so crews can reach another portion of the overhead bridge.

The delays are the latest of several hours-long backups near the exit in Harrison County.