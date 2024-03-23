Drivers can expect delays at Morris and Montgomery in Albuquerque starting Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on Monday, drivers should expect traffic delays at the intersection of Morris and Montgomery near Eubank in Albuquerque.

The project will require two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane to be closed on Montgomery Blvd. east and west of Morris St. The work is expected to be done on April 12.

