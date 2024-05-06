Drivers can expect big changes on I-75 in Montgomery County starting today

Drivers can expect a big change on part of Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

Starting today, a new contraflow lane will open between Needmore Road and State Route Four.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is NOW traveling in Storm Tracker 7 and checking how traffic is moving on I-75 LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

ODOT said that southbound traffic in the left lane of Interstate 75 will cross over into a contraflow lane just north of Needmore Road.

This means drivers using the contraflow lane on Southbound Interstate 75 will not have access to some exits. This includes Needmore Road, Wagner Ford Road, Stanley Avenue, State Route Four, and State Route 48/Main Street.

News Center 7 previously reported that a contraflow lane opened on I-75 SB last month from Moraine to Miami Township.

ODOT wants people to know they make every attempt to keep all lanes of traffic open.

They also recognize that this can cause some safety issues.

Last year, a contraflow lane was open in Moraine from late March through late October. There were nearly 330 crashes, according to ODOT.

That is an average of two crashes per day.

“You guys hear us preach that constantly you know it is a broken record for us and our partners at OSP,” Loryn Bryson told News Center 7. “So, for us, it’s asking drivers to slow down and pay attention, and, in those contraflows, it is a little bit tighter, we understand that it is a little bit frustrating, and we get it. Construction can be frustrating, but that is also a sign of progress.”

She said their goal is to keep traffic moving without issues and to get those construction workers home to their families at the end of their shifts.

News Center 7 also spoke with Mandi Dillon of ODOT. She pointed out that many people do not enjoy these contraflow lanes.

She has asked people to slow down, obey the posted speed limits, and be extra aware of their surroundings.

One former Dayton Street Department wants the same thing.

“I know how it is when you’re out on the street working,” he told News Center 7. “I mean, it’s dangerous. It is dangerous and the only thing I can say is people just kind of slow down, pay attention.”

We will continue to provide updates on this story.