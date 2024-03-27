Drivers escape injury in rollover in Poland

Mar. 26—POLAND — Drivers from Mount Vernon and Sweden escaped injury Tuesday morning after their vehicles collided on Route 26 near Poland Spring Resort, according to an Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office accident report.

Shane Tripp of Mount Vernon was driving south shortly before 9:40 a.m. in his 2013 Ford Taurus ahead of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ernest Loring of Sweden, the report said. Tripp attempted to enter the left lane ahead of Loring near 543 Maine St., when the vehicles made contact, sending Tripp off the road. His vehicle rolled over, striking and breaking a telephone pole and coming to rest on its side with airbags deployed.

Loring's vehicle sustained superficial damage.

How the criminal case against Texas AG Ken Paxton abruptly ended after nearly a decade

'We are in a crisis,' workers at Maine's only youth prison tell the state