Drivers encouraged to share road with motorcycles, bikes

May 17—FRANKFORT, Ky. — Whether you ride, pedal or drive, people are reminded during National Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month to watch out for each other as spring weather draws more highway users across the state.

"We typically see more and more motorcycles and bicycles riding along with us this time of year," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "And we encourage everyone to share the road so that we all make it to our destination safely — every trip, every time."

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind all road users to work together to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roadways.

A motorcycle or bicycle is a vehicle with all of the rights and responsibilities of any motor vehicle; however, as one of the smallest vehicles on the road, a motorcycle or bicycle may be in a vehicle's blind spots.

"We're asking motorists to look twice at intersections and before changing lanes or making turns," said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. "These simple yet important actions behind the wheel could be the difference between life and death for a motorcyclist or bicyclist."

In 2023 there were 1,986 crashes involving motorcycles in Kentucky, resulting in 1,510 injuries and 110 deaths (105 motorcyclists). Of those crashes, 1,130 involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle. Bicyclists were involved in 352 crashes resulting in 229 injuries and 17 deaths. Of those crashes, 346 involved at least one other vehicle.

"We're committed to continuing our efforts to improve safety and accessibility for everyone, and working together, we can all do our part by obeying the rules of the road," said Gray.

The KOHS offers the following tips for drivers:

—Be aware: Put your phone down and eliminate all distractions.

—Check surroundings: Regularly check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes or entering intersections.

—Signal intentions: Use turn signals to communicate your actions.

—Respect all road users: Maintain a safe following distance, give adequate space when passing and do not obstruct bike lanes.

—Drive responsibly: Adhere to traffic laws. Obey speed limits to better identify and react to potential hazards, drive sober and always wear a seat belt.

The KOHS offers the following tips for motorcyclists:

—Stay safe and visible: Always wear a DOT-compliant helmet and brightly colored protective gear with reflective elements. Position yourself in the lane where you are most visible to other drivers.

—Be aware: Maintain focus on the road and traffic at all times.

—Signal intentions: Use turn signals and hand signals for every maneuver.

—Ride responsibly: Adhere to traffic laws. Obey speed limits to better identify and react to potential hazards, and always ride sober.

—Take a rider training course: Find information on classes at ride.ky.gov.

The KOHS offers the following tips for bicyclists:

—Stay safe and visible: Always wear a properly fitted helmet that meets the Consumer Product Safety Commission standards and brightly colored protective gear with reflective elements.

—Be aware: Maintain focus on the road and traffic at all times. Scan ahead for possible obstacles in your path, such as parked cars or cars pulling out or into parking spaces or driveways.

—Signal intentions: Use hand signals when changing lanes or turning.

—Ride responsibly: Adhere to traffic laws. Ride in the same direction as traffic and always ride sober.

Check equipment. Make sure your brakes are working and tires are properly inflated before riding.

For more information visit https://bikesafeky.com/ and https://www.ridesafeky.com/.