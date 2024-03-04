Drivers, be aware: FDOT traffic advisory released for Bay County

The Florida Department of Transportation has released a traffic advisory for Bay County, noting that drivers are expected to encounter traffic issues in some areas. Here's what we know:

U.S. 98 widening

There is construction/maintenance activity underway with the U.S. 98 widening project, according to an FDOT news release. This is happening west of Tyndall Drive-Airey Avenue and east of Louisiana Avenue.

According to the DOT, U.S. 98 drivers may encounter day and nighttime intermittent east or westbound lane closures in this area through March 29.

Bridge Street Coring Operation over Fanning Bayou

To accommodate this project, lane closures are expected through March 7 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., DOT said.

Some DOT reminders

+ Weather: "All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather," the release says.

+ Road awareness: "Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speedlimit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipmententering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone" the release says.

+ Penalties: "Speeding fines double when workers are present," the release says.

More information

Try www.nwflroads.com, @myfdot_nwfl on X or Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL

