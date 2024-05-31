Drivers asked to plan ahead as upcoming lane closures set to begin along Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Upcoming lane closures are expected along Las Vegas Boulevard as part of paving roadwork in the next few days.

Drivers are advised that Las Vegas Boulevard will have one northbound travel lane open 24 hours a day between Park Avenue to Harmon Avenue starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, until 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, as part of Clark County’s Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project.

The majority of the work is expected to take place Sunday through Friday during evening through early morning hours.

In addition to the northbound travel lane restriction on the Strip between Park and Harmon Avenue from Sunday through Thursday, other impacts include:

The Showcase parking garage and the service entrance to the garage between Target and Walgreens will be closed from 9 p.m. on Monday, June 3, through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4

The intersection of Aria and Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to east-west traffic from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5

All southbound left turn lanes from Las Vegas Boulevard to MGM Private Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, through 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 6

Starting Sunday, June 16, through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, Las Vegas Boulevard from Tropicana Avenue to MGM Private Drive will have one lane open for 24-hour work. The MGM Private Drive delivery exit to northbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. June 16 through 5 p.m. June 17

Starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 17, through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, northbound left turn lanes from Las Vegas Boulevard to Park Avenue will be reduced to one lane

Starting, at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, through 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, Las Vegas Boulevard from Harmon Avenue to Flamingo Road will have two lanes open northbound for 24-hour work

Through Friday, June 21, Las Vegas Boulevard from Park Avenue to Reno Avenue will have two lanes open southbound for electrical and landscape work. Starting on Sunday, June 2, through Friday, June 14, Las Vegas Boulevard from Harmon Avenue to Flamingo Road will have two lanes open northbound for waterline work.

More information on various road projects is listed below.

