Drivers advised to avoid part of Route 10 near Dover as police investigate shooting

Delaware State Police have confirmed that at least one person was shot near Dover on Tuesday night.

Troopers sent out an alert on X at 6:23 p.m. advising drivers to avoid the 1400 block of Route 10 for an "ongoing investigation." There is no threat to public safety related to the shooting, according to police.

A state police spokesperson could not provide any further information an hour after the alert, but said that updates will be released as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back with Delaware Online/The News Journal for more updates.

