Driver in Winnebago County leaves the roadway, arrested for 4th OWI after State Trooper responds

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Trooper who responded to a vehicle runoff in Winnebago County reportedly arrested the driver for their 4th OWI.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on April 2 around 10 p.m., a man from Marion was arrested for his 4th OWI offense. A Trooper reportedly responded to a vehicle that left the road on Highway 45 in the town of Winchester.

When the Trooper got to the scene, indicators of impairment from the driver were allegedly seen. The driver then did field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

Officials say that after a blood draw, the driver was sent to the Winnebago County Jail.

No additional information was provided.

