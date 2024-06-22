Driver veers into oncoming lane, causing crash on Murray

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, June 21, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Murray Boulevard, resulting from a vehicle veering into the oncoming lanes.

According to CSPD, the investigation revealed that a Nissan SUV was driving northbound on Murray when the vehicle veered into oncoming lanes of southbound traffic and struck a Honda SUV traveling southbound on Murray, near East Bijou Street. The driver of the Honda SUV suffered serious injuries.

Murray was closed for several hours while the investigation was completed. According to CSPD, the driver of the Nissan SUV was placed into custody for vehicular assault, and it appears that alcohol was a contributing factor.

