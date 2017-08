(Reuters) - A 51-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old who earlier this week was left in a daycare's van on a hot Florida day, Orlando police said on Thursday.

Police said in a Twitter message and by email that Deborah Denise St. Charles of Orlando was the driver of the van in which the child was left for most of the daylight hours on Monday.







