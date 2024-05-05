A driver used a tractor to attack a college dorm and a Key West police car, cops say

Key West police fired at a suspect who was wielding a tractor Saturday at The College of the Florida Keys, a police spokesperson said.

When officers got to 5901 College Rd. Saturday, they found a man on a tractor “destroying vehicles and a building,” Keys police public information officer Alyson Crean said in an email. A Facebook post by Keys Weekly Newspapers showed a car on its side and the Lagoon Landing dorm lobby entrance smashed through.

“Upon police arrival, the tractor started ramming an occupied police vehicle,” Crean wrote.. “Shots were fired by Key West police.”

All shots missed, but the man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was arrested.