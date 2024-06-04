Driver trapped in wreckage for 20 minutes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It took first responders 20 minutes to pull a driver from the wreckage after an early morning crash.

The accident took place shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Cleveland, near Waterloo Road and Sylvia Avenue.

The crash involved a single SUV. The driver was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

