Driver tied to Johnston County school bus hit and run arrested, students taken to hospital

The driver accused of crashing into a Johnston County school bus Friday, then fleeing the scene, has been arrested, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trevor Elijah Jordan Grice, 30, of Smithfield, was charged with felony hit and run, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner ABC11 reported. Grice faces additional charges of expired registration, expired inspection, unsafe movement, driving while license revoked, no liability insurance, and displaying a fictitious registration.

According to Johnston County Public Schools, 14 students and a driver were on the bus when the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the community of Four Oaks, about seven miles south of Smithfield, the county seat. The district said eight students were treated at hospitals as a result of the accident.

State troopers reported Grice was speeding when his vehicle crashed into the bus, which experienced notable damage. ABC11 photos from the scene show a white car upended off the road while the yellow school bus is stopped in grass off the road.