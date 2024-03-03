Driver taken into custody following three-vehicle crash after police chase in Kansas City

A driver was injured and taken into custody following a three-vehicle crash that began as a police pursuit Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the crash around 12:43 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Truman Road and Van Brunt Boulevard, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

An orange Nissan Rogue was traveling west on Truman Road at a high speed when it drove through a red light and hit a Honda CRV at intersection of Van Brunt.

The Nissan then lost control and slid and struck an eastbound Cadillac DeVille nearly head on. The impact pushed the Cadillac into into a metal light pole.

Police said the Nissan continued moving after it hit the Cadillac before it came to a rest at 4933 Truman Road.

The Nissan driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The Honda and Cadillac drivers were not injured in the crash.

Police had pursued the Nissan driver prior to the collision because he allegedly was wanted for multiple aggravated assaults, Becchina said. At the time of the crash, police were a few blocks behind the driver and took him into custody.

A months-long investigation by The Star found that in two recent years, nine people have died after police chases in the metro including in Independence, Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas. Eight of them were innocent bystanders.