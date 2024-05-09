Driver would can’t swim rescued after flood carries SUV into stream in Haralson County

Deputies in Haralson County encountered several weather-related calls on Thursday after heavy storms swept across Georgia.

There were five wrecks across the county.

One of those involved multiple vehicles.

One driver tried to drive through a flooded area on Clay Road outside Tallapoosa and her SUV got carried off the road and into a stream.

Deputies said the SUV was taking in water and the woman was afraid to get out because she could not swim.

A deputy and a firefighter arrived at the scene and waded out to the SUV to rescue her.

“When there is heavy rain, please slow down, pay attention to the road, and drive cautiously. If you see water over the roadway, do not drive though that standing water. The life you save could very well be your own,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.” We appreciate the teamwork between Haralson County E-911, Tallapoosa Police Department, Ambucare and the Sheriff’s Office today as we worked through the wrecks and other calls coming in during that one-hour period of severe weather.”

