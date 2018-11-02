Driver strikes 5 children and 2 adults at Florida bus stop, latest in string of school bus incidents

Seven people were rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after a driver struck a group of students and parents waiting at a school bus stop in Tampa, Florida.

NBC News reports that a group of five children, all Woodson K-8 School students ranging in age from six to 12, and two adults were standing on the side of a road in a residential area around 8 a.m. when a speeding Ford Escort plowed into them.

The car's driver, identified as Brian Darnell West, remained at the scene after the crash and has not been charged. Police said the accident appeared to be unintentional and that West did not seem to be impaired, according to WHAS.

Tampa police spokesman Eddy Durkin said that one of the children remains in critical condition, but that none of the injuries sustained in the crash are considered to be life-threatening.

Thursday's crash is one of multiple serious bus stop accidents that have left children across the country injured or worse over the past three days.

On Tuesday morning, three Indiana siblings — Alivia Stahl, 9, and Xzavier and Mason Ingle, both 6 — were struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to board their school bus. Another student, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, was also injured in the accident. He suffered multiple broken bones and was airlifted to a hospital to undergo emergency surgery.

On Wednesday morning, Dalen Thomas, a 9-year-old Mississippi boy, was tragically struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing a highway to board his school bus.

Again on Thursday morning, a 7-year-old boy, whose identity has not been released, was found dead of a hit-and-run at a Pennsylvania bus stop.