Driver stopped for doing 122 mph. His excuse? He had to pee. Watch the bodycam video

The Ohio Highway Patrol trooper sounds incredulous after hearing the reason the car he just stopped was going 122 mph.

Was it because of a family emergency? No. A medical event? Nah. The driver felt an dire need — a need to pee.

"What'd you say? You gotta pee?" the trooper says, as captured on bodycam video.

Yes, the urgent need for a restroom break was the excuse provided during a traffic stop on Interstate 680 in Mahoning County near Youngstown, where the speed limit is 50 mph.

The footage shows the car flying past the trooper, who was parked in the median on I-680. The trooper wonders to himself if he'll be able to catch the speeder, but the car slows and pulls over. After being told the excuse, the trooper asks if the driver has a medical condition, and then issues a citation.

"Slow down. You passed me at 122 miles an hour. Do you understand?" he tells the driver. "You're going to kill somebody just because of pee. Alright?"

The driver is charged with a minor misdemeanor for speeding, WFMJ TV-21 reports, and is set to appear in court on May 31.

A trooper from @OSHP's Canfield Post recently cited this motorist for going 122 mph in a posted 50 mph zone on I-680 in Mahoning County...more than 70 mph over the speed limit! 👀 So far this year, there have been 9,966 speed-related crashes on Ohio's roadways. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/ntVr9eTer6 — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) May 23, 2024

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Ohio Highway Patrol says there have been 9,966 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads this year.

And for motorists in need of a restroom break, the highway patrol suggests safely driving to the nearest exit or rest stop, said Sgt. Bridget Matt of the public affairs unit.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Watch: Ohio Highway Patrol stops driver doing 122 mph. Excuse? A need to pee