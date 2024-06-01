Driver in stolen pickup truck leads deputies on high-speed chase from Phelan to Adelanto

A man driving a stolen pickup truck led deputies on a high-speed chase from Phelan to Adelanto before being apprehended earlier this week, officials said.

A deputy tried to pull over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for traffic violations about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Colorado and Palmdale roads in Phelan, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The driver, later identified as 53-year-old Hymie Torres of Adelanto, refused to pull over, kicking off a pursuit, officials said.

"Torres drove with complete disregard for public safety," the sheriff's department said in a written statement.

He allegedly sped through intersection without stopping and drove on the wrong side of the road during the chase.

Officials said Torres abandoned the truck along Koala Road and ran. He was soon found hiding nearby, with help from a sheriff's helicopter, and taken into custody.

The truck had been reported stolen in Adelanto last month, officials added.

Torres was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, county booking records show.

Bail was set at $30,000 pending legal proceedings.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase from Phelan to Adelanto