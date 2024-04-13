Driver of stolen car found with over 30 grams of suspected meth

(KRON) – A San Pablo resident was arrested for drug charges after driving a stolen vehicle, according to the Hercules Police Department.

Hercules police officers responded to a Home Depot located at 1625 Sycamore Avenue for a reported stolen vehicle from a Flock notification at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers located the Cadillac CTS near the contractor’s entrance.

Suspected thief bear hugs man before throwing punches in Colma

Photo: Hercules Police Department

Photo: Hercules Police Department

Officers detained the driver after initiating a high-risk stop. The driver was identified as a San Pablo resident.

According to police, officers found 31 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested on drug charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.