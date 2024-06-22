Driver of stolen car crashes into trooper, search for 4 suspects underway

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office are searching for four individuals who ran after crashing with troopers.

Troopers said that on Friday FHP was pursuing a stolen Nissan Altima in the in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 187.

According to a news release, the trooper attempted a PIT maneuver around Pineda Street and Allen Street in Cocoa.

Read: Police say overdose call ends with man shooting, killing himself

The driver of the Altima served into the trooper’s patrol car which caused both vehicles to collide into a utility pole, trooper said.

Four people took off running after the crash.

Read: Orlando woman sentenced to prison after 10 year-old daughter shot, killed her neighbor

The trooper sustained minor injuries during the crash.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is assisting FHP with the canvassing the area for the involved suspects and currently have a Pineda Street blocked off for the investigation.

Read: Orlando mom waits to leave Turks and Caicos after being arrested for ammunition in carry-on

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP or CRIMELINE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.