Driver sought after fleeing fatal red-light collision in West El Paso

El Paso police traffic investigators are seeking the driver of a truck who fled the scene following a fatal two-vehicle collision in the West Side last week, officials said.

Eric Isaac Leal Jr., 23, of El Paso, suffered severe head injuries and died at a hospital a day after the collision, which occurred at 1:52 a.m. on the Sunday of April 28 at the intersection of North Mesa Street and Castellano Drive, according to a police news release and a GoFundMe page set up by Leal's sister.

Police officials said that Leal was driving a silver 2018 Dodge Charger west on Castellano while a black 2015 GMC Sierra was northbound on North Mesa Street.

"One of the vehicles ran the red light and both vehicles collided," police stated. The driver of the GMC fled the scene, police said.

Leal and his passenger, Devan Michael Lovelace, 26, of El Paso, were both transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Leal died from his injuries on April 29.

Leal was "an amazing and caring person" who was silly, funny and loved to have fun, his sister stated on a GoFundMe page collecting money for medical and funeral expenses.

"He had such a big heart and cared for his family and comforted everyone he cared about," the page stated.

The police Special Traffic Investigations Unit continues its investigation into the fatal collision. Anyone with information may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

