Driver slams into semi truck in Kennewick, then abandons 2 injured passengers

Kennewick police are trying to track down a driver who slammed into another semi truck early Monday and then ran away, leaving two passengers seriously hurt.

The crash happened at 3:50 a.m. at Clearwater Avenue and Highway 395, near the Starbucks.

The Washington State Patrol says a driver in a 1990 Honda Accord was driving east on Clearwater and failed to stop for traffic on Highway 395.

The Honda crashed into a southbound semi truck and trailer.

The driver fled, but two passengers had to be hospitalized. Neither were wearing seat belts, said the WSP.

Angelina M. Cullen, 32, of Kennewick, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. Michael D. Sparks, 51, of Kennewick, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Truck driver Clyde A. Brubaker, 60, of Pasco, was not hurt.