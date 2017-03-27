Driver Shoots, Kills Police Officer In Oklahoma

An Oklahoma police officer died Monday morning after a shootout during a police pursuit, local law enforcement officials said. Justin Terney, 22, who was transported to intensive care at a local hospital before undergoing surgery Sunday night, did not survive, Tecumseh Assistant Police Chief J.R. Kidney said.

Terney approached a driver at about 11:30 p.m. local time for a routine traffic stop, but the car fled the scene once the officer began checking with dispatchers to see if there were any outstanding warrants, according to Time. Terney then chased the unidentified driver and was able to detain him briefly using a stun gun to subdue him. However, the Taser had "no effect" and the suspect opened fire, prompting Terney to fire back.

"Suspect took off on foot and a foot pursuit ensued. Officer was able to taze the subject with no affect. Suspect then shot at officer, officer returned fire. Both officer and suspect were transported to hospital. Officer is in critical condition," the Tecumseh Police Department said on its Facebook page Sunday.

Terney, who started working for the Tecumseh Police Department January 2016, was shot three times in the stomach. The suspect was also shot multiple times.

"If it is who we think this person is, there's a possibility that he has some warrants," Kidney said. "That could be the reason that he ran."

Terney lived in Canadian, Oklahoma and graduated from Canadian High School, according to his Facebook page. The small town of just 220 people is located in Pittsburg County, about 140 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

A female was reportedly the driver of the suspect's vehicle; she was taken into police custody.

One hundred and thirty five officers were killed in the line of duty last year, according to preliminary data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. In contrast, 123 officers died in the line of duty in 2015, which is 10 percent fewer than in 2016.

Terney is the 9th officer to be shot and killed in 2017. He's also the first officer fatally shot in Oklahoma, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

