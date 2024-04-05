Driver seriously injured after being shot by Suffolk Police during a traffic stop
A driver has serious injuries after being shot by Suffolk Police during a traffic stop Thursday night.
A driver has serious injuries after being shot by Suffolk Police during a traffic stop Thursday night.
The Rock returns to WrestleMania this weekend. Are you ready to watch?
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is exploring the possibility of buying Boston-based HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation company with a market cap of over $33 billion – a number that has been climbing on those reports. If such a deal were to happen, the cost would likely be pretty substantial, involving some significant premium over the current value. It’s worth noting that the two companies have a relationship already -- a partnership to use Google ads to drive sales in HubSpot -- which can sometimes be the start of an acquisition discussion like this.
Ford announced Thursday that it’s delaying the production of two electric vehicles, a next-generation EV pickup and a three-row EV SUV. Ford’s CEO has been telegraphing the delays for months. Then on an earnings call in February, CEO Jim Farley said, “Hybrids will play an increasingly important role in our industry’s transition and will be here for the long run.”
Rice apologized for his part in the crash before details were clear.
Van Lith will still be eligible to play in the 2024-25 season if she transfers again.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
The Marlins have started their season with a resounding thud, and finding out Eury Pérez won't be around for any of it is a tough blow.
Via an announcement published by X's Safety account, the company on Thursday will begin a "significant, proactive initiative" to eliminate accounts that violate X's rules about platform manipulation and spam. Today, we're kicking off a significant, proactive initiative to eliminate accounts that violate our Rules against platform manipulation and spam. The move comes shortly after X announced the appointment of two new leaders to its safety team: Kylie McRoberts, an existing X employee who's now Head of Safety, and Yale Cohen, previously of Publicis Media, who was joining as the Head of Brand Safety and Advertiser solutions.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The call comes at a time of growing U.S. disapproval of Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.
Agility Robotics on Thursday confirmed that it has laid off a “small number” of employees. The well-funded Oregon-based firm says the job loss is part of a company-wide focus on commercialization efforts. “As part of Agility’s ongoing efforts to structure the company for success, we have parted ways with a small number of employees that were not central to core product development and commercialization,” the company wrote in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
As U.S. lawmakers weigh a possible TikTok ban, the ByteDance-owned short-form video app released an economic impact report on Thursday. In it, the company touts the platform generated $14.7 billion for small- to mid-size businesses (SMBs) last year, and a further $24.2 billion in total economic activity, supported through small business's use of TikTok. In addition, it says that over 7 million U.S. businesses rely on TikTok and that 224,000 jobs were supported by small business activity on the platform in 2023.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said succession planning is the board's "No. 1 priority" after the company successfully defeated activist investor Nelson Peltz in his quest for board seats at the entertainment giant.
DataStax made a name for itself by commercializing the open source Apache Cassandra NoSQL database, but these days, the company's focus is squarely on using its database chops to build a "one-stop GenAI stack." One of the first building blocks for this was to bring vector search capabilities to its hosted Astra DB service last summer. Since then, it's built out more of its stack for building GenAI applications backed by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and today, the company announced the next stop in this direction by announcing that it has acquired Logspace, the company behind Langflow, a low-code tool for building RAG-based applications.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
A dead car battery is one of those issues that nearly every driver has to face from time to time. Nowadays, it's even easier than ever thanks to portable jump starters like this one from Nexpow. A portable jump starter doesn't require you to flag down a second vehicle to borrow some charge from since it stores electricity in a convenient little box that fits in your trunk.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.