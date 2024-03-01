Driver rescued from truck hanging off Clark Memorial Bridge following collision; road remains closed

Truck hanging off Second Street Bridge in Louisville on Friday, March 1, 2024.

A tractor trailer is hanging over the Ohio River following a collision on the Clark Memorial Bridge.

Video from the scene showed members of Louisville's Fire Department pulling one person from the trailer's cabin at around 12:45 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police say the bridge which connects Kentucky and Southern Indiana has been closed to vehicular traffic at this time.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also advises motorists to avoid the area, spokesperson Morgan Woodrum said in a statement.

Truck hanging off Second Street Bridge in Louisville as rescue crews work. pic.twitter.com/opGv0Puyzb — Matt Stone (@mattstonephotog) March 1, 2024

Rescue crews working accident scene where a semi-truck is hanging off the Second Street Bridge. pic.twitter.com/4rh5hdGQsT — Matt Stone (@mattstonephotog) March 1, 2024

