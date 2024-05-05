Driver records .342 blood alcohol level, another drives 109 mph in Hillsborough County, sheriff says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver recorded a blood alcohol level of .342 and another driver was caught going 109 mph in a 55 mph zone on Cinco de Mayo weekend, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrests as part of a crackdown on impaired driving.

A blood alcohol level of .342 is more than four times the legal limit.

In total, overnight Saturday night into Sunday, deputies made 47 traffic stops. 18 people were arrested for DUI, eight people were given other citations, and 41 were given warnings, Chronister said.

None of the people who were arrested have been identified by law enforcement as of Sunday afternoon.

“Drinking and driving is always avoidable and never acceptable,” Chronister said in a statement. “It’s deeply alarming to see people making such reckless choices, especially when the consequences can be so devastating. Our mission is to keep our roads safe for everyone, and we will continue to enforce the law to the fullest extent to prevent tragic outcomes.”

Chronister added that a full tally of the weekend’s traffic arrest numbers will be provided at a later time.

