Driver rear-ends vehicle in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/ KUSI) — It was like the domino effect Saturday in Kearny Mesa when a driver rear-ended another vehicle, causing it to push forward into another driver.

According to the San Diego Police Department, an 84-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Honda Fit northbound in the 4400 block of Mercury Street around 1:50 p.m.

At that same time, a 31-year-old man was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Balboa Avenue and Mercury Street, police said.

For an unknown reason, the woman failed to stop her vehicle before rear-ending the man’s vehicle. As explained by the police department, the man’s vehicle was pushed forward, causing it to collide into two other vehicles.

The woman suffered a punctured lung, fractured ribs, abrasions, skin tears to both hands and lacerations from the seat belt. Meanwhile, the passengers from the other vehicles had complaints of pain.

The Traffic Division is handling the investigation. Alcohol was determined to not be a factor in this collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

