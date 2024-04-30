Driver reached triple-digit speeds, critical after self-inflicted gunshot, FHP says

A driver reaching triple-digit speeds, who engaged state troopers on a chase in two counties, is in critical condition Tuesday morning from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say.

Around 11:35 p.m. Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2010 Toyota Corolla, for reaching 100 mph on southbound Interstate 75, near mile marker 153, in Charlotte County. The Toyota fled the attempted traffic stop at a high speed, authorities noted.

Troopers said the Toyota exited Interstate 75 at State Road 82, in Fort Myers, and continued to recklessly flee at high speeds.

The Toyota struck a curb, spun out and came to a stop on Colonial Boulevard.

As troopers approached the Toyota, they observed the driver and sole occupant, a 23-year-old Lehigh Acres man, slumped over in the driver’s seat, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Troopers rendered aid on scene, and the driver was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital by EMS in critical condition. Authorities didn't release the driver's identity.

