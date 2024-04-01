Driver arrested after ramming car into gate at FBI Atlanta office in Chamblee

A man is now in custody after ramming his car into security gates at the Atlanta FBI field office.

The FBI is investigating why he attempted to follow an employee into a gate parking area and then struck the entry gates as they closed.

FBI officials told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that the man driving a crossover vehicle tried to follow an FBI employee into the parking lot.

The iron gates came down on the vehicle, but he then rammed the gates, still trying to get in.

Agents quickly rushed to the vehicle and pulled the man out of it.

A bomb squad then moved to examine the car to check for an explosive or weapons inside -- there were none.

Agents also went through the vehicle to look for any information to help explain the man’s intentions for trying to force his way into the parking lot of a highly secured facility.

“Several of our special agents who were passing by apprehended him. His motives at this point are not known. The suspect was taken to a local area hospital where he is being evaluated. At this time, we’re looking at both state and federal charges. There are no injuries. Agents and bomb techs are checking the vehicle as a precaution as part of our standard operating procedures,” Atlanta FBI assistant special agent Pete Ellis said.

Authorities have not identified the man who was taken into custody. They did say he had no connection to the FBI or the employee he was trying to follow in.

The car he was driving had South Carolina license plates.

