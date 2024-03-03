Driver rammed 2 Bettendorf squad cars after chase, police allege

A 37-year-old Davenport man is in custody after officers say he rammed two squad cars, court records show.

Wade Jones Sr. faces felony charges of eluding – speed 25 mph over the limit – second or subsequent, first-degree criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; and an aggravated-misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.

Wade Jones Sr. (Scott County Jail)

About 3 a.m. Saturday, Jones was driving a 2008 Buick Enclave “in the 900 block of Grant St. with window tint too dark to allow adequate light to emit through, and no registration plates displayed,” Bettendorf Police allege in arrest affidavits.

An officer conducted a traffic stop and approached the driver’s side of the car, speaking with the driver. who had bloodshot, watery eyes and the odor of alcohol, police allege in affidavits.

“(Jones) would not provide their identification and continued to state I needed to check the temp tag. I continued to ask the defendant for their identification, and observed (Jones) accelerate at a high rate of speed,” an officer writes in affidavits.

Bettendorf Police engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle with their emergency lights and sirens

activated. Jones continued to flee with speed reaching above 80 mph in a posted 40 mph zone, “endangering other motorists,” according to affidavits.

“Officers terminated the pursuit due to safety of the public, but relocated the vehicle wrecked out on East 11th Street,” police say in affidavits.

When officers tried to box in the SUV, Jones rammed his way through marked patrol cars, police allege in affidavits. “(Jones) caused damage to two Bettendorf Police squads, landscaping, and two unoccupied vehicles, with an estimated damage of $20,000,” affidavits show.

Officers attempted to conduct a high-risk traffic stop, and saw Jones take off running. One officer used a Taser “and officers were able to place the defendant in custody.”

Jones had 17.05 grams of raw marijuana, police say in affidavits. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus for medical clearance.

Jones, who is being held on $3,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 12 in Scott County Court.

