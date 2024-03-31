Driver and puppy die after fiery crash that caused power outage in Kansas City Saturday

A driver and a puppy died after a crash Saturday afternoon that caused power outages in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the four-vehicle crash in the area of East 27th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a black GMC Yukon traveling at a high speed on 27th lost control, left the road and sheared off a large wooden utility pole before striking a metal one, Gonzalez said.

After hitting the metal pole, the GMC burst into flames. Debris from the GMC struck and damaged three other vehicles stopped at a red light.

The driver of the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene. A puppy had also been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead.

The incident caused a power outage in the area that Evergy crews worked to restore.