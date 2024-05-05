Driver pulled over for going over 120 MPH in central Kansas

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver was pulled over for going over 120 MPH in central Kansas.

According to the McPherson County Sherriff’s Office, they first received driving complaints of the driver Saturday morning.

The driver would later be pulled over for going 121 MPH on southbound Interstate 135 in McPherson County.

At 8:30 a.m. the driver was cited a $435 speeding ticket and a $108 court cost.

The car was registered in Kansas.

