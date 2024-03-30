Driver pronounced dead after head-on collision with cow that escaped Wisconsin pasture

BRIGHTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was pronounced dead after a head-on collision with a cow that reportedly escaped a pasture in southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday, the cow also died as a result of the crash.

A release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department states that deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on 31st Street in Brighton around 4:50 a.m. on March 28.

Police in Wisconsin investigating the death of a 4-month-old who was found unconscious at an in-home daycare business

Initial reports indicated that the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Alayan Forero, was heading west in the 29500 block of 31st Street when he crashed into a cow that was in the middle of the road head-on.

Alayan Forero was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies believe that the cow had escaped its pasture sometime before the incident, saying that it was found dead when authorities arrived.

Vehicle in Hobart found upside down in a ditch, police say there were no serious injuries

Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s thoughts are with those who were impacted by this tragic crash. We would like to remind the community to drive the posted speed limits and drive distraction-free,” the department’s release read.

No additional information was provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.