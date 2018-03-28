Driver plows into people on San Francisco street, killing one

(Reuters) - A driver plowed a vehicle into five people in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing one, before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The five people were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, where one person died and one was in critical condition, said hospital spokesman Brent Andrew. The three others were in serious or fair condition.

"We do not believe the general public is at risk," San Francisco police spokesman Robert Rueca said at a news conference, calling it an isolated incident.

The driver was later arrested, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing unnamed sources.

The newspaper, based on sources familiar with the investigation, also reported the people who were hit had been trying to steal the driver's vehicle.

Police declined to immediately provide details on what might have led to the incident or confirm that a suspect had been arrested. They initially said the driver plowed into the five people after a physical altercation.

In video from the San Francisco affiliate of NBC, paramedics and police could be seen attending to a person lying on the sidewalk after the incident in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood, also known as the Central Waterfront.

Paul Lim, who works at a business in the area, told the San Francisco Chronicle he saw the aftermath of the incident.

"I saw two lifeless people from across the street," Lim told the newspaper. "Another one was being consoled by a friend screaming for help. And another one was moving very slowly."

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Tom Brown and Grant McCool)