Driver pinned after 3 car crash in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators arrested a man for DUI after a multi-car collision left a driver stuck in an overturned vehicle Sunday evening, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say they responded to Adell and D Streets where they found three cars had been involved in a collision.

As a result of the crash, officers say one of the vehicles rolled over, pinning the driver inside of it. Fire personnel worked to free the stuck individual.

During their investigation, detectives say they arrested 43-year-old Adrian Santos after he was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol content of more than two times the legal limit.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

