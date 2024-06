PERRY TWP. ‒ An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper from the Canton Post recently cited a motorist for driving 103 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on U.S. Route 30 in Perry Township.

So far this year, there have been 10,987 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Trooper cites driver traveling 103 mph on US Route 30 in Perry Twp.