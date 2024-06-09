Driver, passenger ejected from vehicle in Bronx accident: NYPD

BEDFORD PARK, The Bronx (PIX11) — Two people were ejected out of a vehicle in the Bronx on Sunday morning after an SUV crashed, according to police.

A 2015 BMW SUV was driving on Webster Avenue around Bedford Park Boulevard when it lost control and crashed into parked vehicles around 8 a.m. Police said the driver and one passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

