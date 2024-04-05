Driver partially ejected, passengers injured after bus rolls over on I-10 in South MS

A bus rolled over on Interstate 10 in Hancock County Friday afternoon, injuring the driver and injuring several other passengers, Sheriff Ricky Adam said.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 and Highway 603, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

It is unclear how many passengers were on the bus.

The driver was partially ejected from the bus and flown to a hospital, Adam said.

Several other passengers were injured, one with a head injury, Adam said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol did not immediately return a message Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.