Driver who led deputies on high-speed chase is killed in crash, South Carolina cops say

A high-speed chase ended in a crash Wednesday, and the driver who led law enforcement officers on the pursuit was killed, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at about 10:35 a.m., when deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that was being driven erratically on Pamplico Highway, the sheriff’s office said Thursday in a news release.

The driver ignored the attempted traffic stop and sped away, according to the release.

A chase followed, and the driver eventually led the pursuit onto Freedom Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

That’s where the driver lost control near a bridge, as the vehicle ran off the road and crashed, according to the release.

The driver leading the chase died, the sheriff’s office said.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

The vehicle being chased did not collide with any of the patrol vehicles in pursuit, or any other vehicles in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff TJ Joye asked the South Carolina Highway Patrol to lead an investigation, according to the release.