Driver of large SUV hits smaller one from behind twice in Baxter, then crashes into building and dies

The driver of a Range Rover hit a smaller SUV from behind twice near a well-traveled central Minnesota intersection, then crashed into a building and died, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Baxter at Hwy. 371 and Excelsior Road, the State Patrol said.

Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said the larger SUV's driver, a 60-year-old man, was killed. The other driver, a 55-year-old woman, survived, the lieutenant said. The patrol said their identities will be released Thursday.

"The cause of the crash is under investigation, and no arrests have been made," Frankfurth said.

According to the patrol:

The Range Rover "started to make contact" with the Buick Encore while both were heading east on Excelsior and nearing Hwy. 371.

After the light turned green, the Range Rover made contact again with the Buick, this time pushing it into a spinout. The Range Rover then veered to the right and struck Bill's Gun Range to the southeast of the intersection, where there are numerous major retail outlets.